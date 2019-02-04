William C. “Red” Sharbrough Jr. fell asleep peacefully, and awoke in his Lord’s presence early in the morning of Saturday, March 30, 2019 at The Cottages Hospice in Mt. Pleasant, SC. Red was born on January 24, 1930 and was the Son of William C. and Velma Sharbrough Sr. During his life, Red was a soldier, farmer, and postmaster in his hometown of Holly Bluff.

He was preceded on his journey by his wife of 52 years, Annie Lois (Che Che) Sharbrough; a son, Sam Sharbrough (wife, Linda (Lemon)); and a grandson, Sam Sharbrough, Jr. Red left his other son, William (Dana); four grandchildren, Matthew (Deborah), Geoffrey (Kelly), Kathryn (Jim Williams), and Fletcher (Emilie); as well as three great-grandchildren, Natalie Sharbrough, Shoal Sharbrough, and Cameron Williams to follow him on his journey.

Red was an avid outdoorsman, fisherman, and shooter throughout his life. After graduating from Chamberlain-Hunt Academy, Red attended Mississippi State, and married Che Che Childress, the love of his life. He served in the Mississippi National Guard and was wounded during the Korean War, earning the Purple Heart and other commendations. He returned to Holly Bluff to run the family farm, and later followed his father as Postmaster in Holly Bluff. He was one of the founders of the Holly Bluff Water System and was always active in the Holly Bluff United Methodist Church.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, at the Chapel at Stricklin- King Funeral home in Yazoo City. The family will welcome guests at the Chapel at 1 p.m., preceding the funeral. Burial will occur at Glenwood Cemetery. At the conclusion of services, the family will return to Holly Bluff United Methodist Church for an informal gathering.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:

Military Order of the Purple Heart

5413-A,B & C Backlick RD

Springfield, VA 22151-3960

https://www.purpleheart.org/donate/

Or

National Rifle Association of America

11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030

https://donate.nra.org/donate