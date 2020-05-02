William Alan Hawkins, 62, of Meadville, formerly of Yazoo City, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at King's Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven.

A Transportation Analyst at Tronox, he was a member of First Baptist Church of Yazoo City.

Survivors include his wife, Teri Hawkins; daughter Hannah Hawkins Cooke of Brandon; and a sister, Becky Beevers (Ronny) of Yazoo City.

He was preceded in death by his parents William F. and Adelaide Ward Hawkins.

Visitation will Be held at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City Thursday, February 6 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with services Friday, February 7 at Stricklin-King Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. David Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Mariah Baptist Cemetery near Weir, MS.

Serving as Pallbearers are Steve Box, Jeff Peaster, Tommy Peaster, Bill Reeves, Joe Whittenton, Will Williams and Ronny Beevers.

Ronnie McMaster will serve as honorary pallbearer.