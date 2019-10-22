William “Billy” Worthy Jr.

William “Billy“ Alvin Worthy Jr. died on Monday, October 21, 2019 at his home in Yazoo City. He was 29 years old. Billy was born in Jackson, MS.

He is survived by his wife, Lucy Griffin Worthy and his young son, James William Worthy; father, Alvin Worthy; sisters Dawn (Chad) Stevens and Cassey Worthy; brother Deyton Worthy;

Grandmothers Alice Worthy and Janell Twiner Eakes. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lynn Twiner and grandfathers Buddy Twiner and Buddy Worthy.

Memorial services will be held at Stricklin-King Funeral Home Chapel Thursday October 24th at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will start 1 hour prior at 10:00 A.M.

Rev. William Twiner will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Bank of Yazoo for baby James.