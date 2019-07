Wayne Patrick Vancleave Jr., 50, died June 29, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 6 at noon at Scott Memorial Funeral Home.

Mr. Vancleave was born March 28, 1969 in Yazoo City. He was employed as an HVAC technician.

Survivors include his mother, Linda Winstead; son, Blake Vancleave; daughter, Pamela Vancleave; sisters, Lee Walker and Pattie Warren; and three grandchildren.