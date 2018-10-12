Warren B. Pierce

Warren B. Pierce, 73, died December 2, 2018 at North Mississippi Medical Center.

 A memorial service will be held Thursday, Dec.13, 2018 from 1-2 p.m. at Bethany Primitive (Shiloh) Baptist Church. The church is located at 10199 Eden- Midway Road in Benton.

Warren was born November 29, 1945 in Biloxi to Warren A. Pierce and Agnes Katherine Johnston Pierce.

He was preceded in death by wife, Shirley Pierce; both parents; one brother, Raiford Pierce; a sister, Rebecca “Becky” Dixon and one niece

Survivors include two sons, Warren Clifton Pierce of Bentonia and Tim Rouse (Catherine) of Arlington, Tenn.; sisters, Kathy Edwards (Paul) of Pickens, Brenda Sue Hegman (James) of Yazoo City and Belinda Pierce of Saltillo. His survivors also include four grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family requests no food and no flowers. If you would like to make a donation to Bethany Primitive (Shiloh) Baptist Church in Warren's memory, please send to Bessie Mizelle, 168 Brookleigh Place, Byram, MS 3927.

