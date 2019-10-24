There will be a memorial service for Vicky Kaye Carter at Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City on Saturday November 9, 2019. The informal service will be held at 1 p.m.

Vicky passed away on August 5, 2019.

Vicky was born January 23, 1949, in Yazoo City. She attended local elementary, junior high and high school, graduating from Yazoo City High School in 1967. Vicky was retired at the time of her death. Her former business position was as a legal transcriptionist.

Vicky is survived by her son, Patrick Denson, of Jackson; close cousin, Thomas Rodgers of Cape Coral, Fla.; maternal aunts, Betty Lou Clark (John) and Maxine Langston of Jackson; and by paternal aunt, June Carter Thomas of Lexington, Ky.

She is also survived by her cousin, Charline McGraw of Yazoo City. She was one of 17 Carter cousins, including Ailyne Girard McGary of Lexington, Ky., and Rose Ellen Rodgers Lindsey of Brandon, both graduates of Yazoo City High School.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Owen Carter Jr., and Sylvia Carson Carter.