Thomas C. Dunn

Wed, 09/05/2018 - 4:01pm

Thomas C. Dunn, 92, of Fulton, Mississippi, passed away Sunday, September 2, 2018 at The Courtyard Nursing Home in Fulton. He was of the Baptist faith and a retired farmer.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Harden.

Survivors are his wife, Elver H. “Lucy” Dunn of Fulton; son, Clifford Dunn of Glen Allen; daughter Trudy Dunn, of Vicksburg; 4 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

Services were held at Glenwood Funeral Home in Rolling Fork Monday, September 3 at 2 p.m. with burial at The Mound Cemetery. The service was officiated by Rev. Elizabeth Franklin.

Stricklin-King Funeral Home of Yazoo City was entrusted with the arrangements.

