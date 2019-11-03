Sue Ann VanGorder Jennings, 74, passed from this life and into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 7, 2019. A native of Elgin, Arizona, Sue had been a resident of Mississippi since 1982.

Sue was a talented seamstress who enjoyed sewing, reading, indoor gardening, the landscape of the American southwest, and horses. She was a loving mother, a caring grandmother, and a good friend.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Geraldine VanGorder, her former husband Alford Jennings, and her son-in-law David Harris. She is survived by her four children, George Jennings (Buffey) of Yazoo City, Jennifer Gaudet of Memphis, Amanda ZumBrunnen (Clint) of South Carolina and Lydia Harris of Benton, her fourteen grandchildren, and her seven great grandchildren.

For the past nine years, Sue’s family has grieved over all that she lost due to two major strokes. Now they rejoice that she has been made whole in Christ and glorify God for triumphing over the grave. Truly they give thanks for her beautiful life. Praise be to God for what He has done through our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!

In lieu of flowers, anyone who would like to honor mom and share the hope of Christ with others may make donations to Gideons International, Yazoo Humphreys Camp P.O. Box 1111 Yazoo City, MS 39194.

The memorial service for Sue will be at Parkview Church of God in Yazoo City on Saturday, March 30 at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow.