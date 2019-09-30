Stanley Morton Wilkinson Jr.
Stanley Morton Wilkinson Jr., 66, of Yazoo City passed away Saturday September 28, 2019 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Stan was an Employee of Peaster Tractor Co., and Mississippi Ag/Arkansas Ag for 32 years.
Visitation will be at First Baptist Church in Yazoo City on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with services to follow at 11:30 a.m. Bro. Jeff Dixon will officiate. Stricklin-King Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
A Baptist, Stan is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy Harthcock Wilkinson, daughter; Stacy Atkinson (Jay) of Madison; son, Trey Wilkinson (Kim) of Yazoo City; sisters, Lesley Smith (Ralph) of Raleigh, Ill., and Kathy Pettigrew (Ricky) of Yazoo City, fout grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews who all loved their “Papaw” and “Uncle Stan”.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley M. Wilkinson and Janet Harris Wilkinson and; a sister, Carol Ann Wilkinson Rhodes.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS or The American Cancer Society.