Stanley Morton Wilkinson Jr., 66, of Yazoo City passed away Saturday September 28, 2019 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Stan was an Employee of Peaster Tractor Co., and Mississippi Ag/Arkansas Ag for 32 years.

Visitation will be at First Baptist Church in Yazoo City on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with services to follow at 11:30 a.m. Bro. Jeff Dixon will officiate. Stricklin-King Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

A Baptist, Stan is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy Harthcock Wilkinson, daughter; Stacy Atkinson (Jay) of Madison; son, Trey Wilkinson (Kim) of Yazoo City; sisters, Lesley Smith (Ralph) of Raleigh, Ill., and Kathy Pettigrew (Ricky) of Yazoo City, fout grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews who all loved their “Papaw” and “Uncle Stan”.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley M. Wilkinson and Janet Harris Wilkinson and; a sister, Carol Ann Wilkinson Rhodes.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS or The American Cancer Society.