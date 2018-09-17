Shirley Alexander

Mon, 09/17/2018 - 10:27am

Shirley Alexander, 80, of Bentonia passed away Thursday September 18, 2018 at The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Retired from Southern Vital Records she was a member of Ogden Baptist Church.

Mrs. Alexander was preceded in death by, a daughter Elizabeth Nell Alexander; and her husband, Houston B. Alexander.

Survivors include her sons, David Alexander, Don Alexander and Jeff Alexander all of Bentonia; a daughter, Shelia Barnes of Pickens; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Services will be Monday September 17 at Ogden Baptist Church with visitation starting at 10:30 A.M. Until the 11:30 A.M. Service. Internment will follow in the Church Cemetery.

The family has entrusted Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City with the arrangements

Obituaries

