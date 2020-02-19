Sherry Lewis

Wed, 02/19/2020 - 3:38pm

Sherry Virginia Wasson Lewis, 68, passed away peacefully at her residence in Benton on February 18, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

Mrs. Lewis was born April 12, 1951 in Alabama to Harry and Claudine Campbell Wasson.

Sherry had worked as a contract employee for the Grand Gulf Nuclear Power Plant in Port Gibson for a number of years and more recently was employed by The US District Court in Jackson in The Jury Department for nine years until she retired on disability.

Sherry had a passion for collecting antiques. She and Wally loved to attend auctions, garage sales looking for treasures

Sherry was “Military Brat” as her father had a career in the military and the family was stationed in various parts of the world. His military service intrigued her and she became a great history buff, reading any books that documented the Civil War or World Wars. She had a brilliant mind that allowed her to recall dates, details and quotes of great generals.

She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Wally Lewis; a daughter, Angela Bonner Harrell (Tony), of Bountiful, Utah; two grandchildren, Mason Harrell and Abby Harrell; a sister, Freda Wasson of Hood River, Oregon; two step daughters, Shandi Lewis of Seadia, Mo. and Kami Lewis of Kansas City, MO; a stepson, Troy Lewis of Seadia, Mo.; and a number of cousins.

Sherry was a member of Behlehem Baptist Church on Fugates Road, Benton, MS where a memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 1 1 p.m.

