Wed, 04/03/2019

Sherry Abels, 63, died March 31, 2019 at the University Nursing Center in Durant.  Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Coxburg Methodist Church in Coxburg, MS.  A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in the church cemetery.

Sherry was born September 8, 1955 to Christine Perry Williams and Dudley Williams.  For 20 years, Sherry was a cashier at Jitney Junior Convenience Store.

Survivors are husband, Ollie Ray Abels; sons, Joseph Abels (Katy) of Madison, William Dale Abels (Ashley) of Lucedale and Perry Abels (Molly) of Madison; sisters, Joyce Williams of Benton and Reba Alvarez of Brandon; and grandchildren, William Abels and Laura Kathlyn Abels.

Obituaries

