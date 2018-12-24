Shanon Keith “Shayne” Kirk, 47, of Yazoo City passed away Monday, December 24, 2018.

Mr. Kirk was an electrician and a member of Parkview Church of God.

Survivors include his wife Marion Kirk, daughters Sarah Lynn Kirk, and Chloe Warren, sons; Arion Warren, and Parker Nelson, father; Wayne Kirk, brother; Jason Kirk all of Yazoo City, sister; Jennifer Broughton of Marion, AR, and stepfather Scott Miller of Yazoo City.

Shayne was preceded in death by his mother; Janice Miller, and son; Shanon Blake Kirk.

Services will be Wednesday, December 26 at Parkview Church of God with visitation starting at noon followed by services at 2 p.m. Rev. Ken Lynch will officiate. A private graveside will follow.

Serving as pallbearers are Swayze Cheatham Tad Duggan, Rob Cotten, Ken Parker, Michael Love, Fred Gilmer, Jeff Curtis and Will Boatner.

Honorary pallbearers are Dennis Pigg and Wesley Harris.