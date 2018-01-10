Selma A. McBeth, 88, of Yazoo City passed away Sunday, September 30, 2018 at The Martha Coker Green House Homes.

She was retired as lunch room manager and school bus driver at Benton School, Yazoo County School District and a member of Yazoo City Church of Christ.

Mrs. McBeth was preceded in death by her husband, Earl McBeth; daughter, Earline Thornhill, and grandson, Jeppy Roberts.

Survivors include her daughters, Ellen Sue Guillot (Lono) of Yazoo City and Nancy Duell (Marshall) of Bentonia; sons, Ernest McBeth (Margaret) of Denham Springs, La. and Steven McBeth of Hensley, Ark.; 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great- grandchildren; sisters, Edna Perrett of Arkansas and Louise Cromwell of Oregon; and son-in-law; James Thornhill of Yazoo City.

Services and Visitation will be at The Yazoo City Church of Christ on Broadway Tuesday, October 2 with visitation starting at 9 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. service.

John Staten, John Williams and J. R. McBeth will officiate.

Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers, B. J. Duell, J. D. Duell, D Ray Porter, Cody Porter, Steven Smith and Sam Ward.