Sandra Anne Seward Neeld passed away February 25, 2020, peacefully in the company of her family at home in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, February 28, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Yazoo City followed by her funeral service at p.m. Burial will follow in the Seward family plot at Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City. Services are under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Sandra was born May 2, 1936, in Yazoo City, Mississippi, to E.R. Seward and Martha Lightcap Seward.

She is survived by her husband, James H. Neeld III, whom she wed December 22, 1955, sister, Martha Ellington Hooper, brother, Edward Russell Seward Jr., and two sons, James H. Neeld, IV (Jenny) and Edward Seward Neeld (Lisa). Sandra was blessed with six grandchildren including James H. Neeld, V, Christopher Wells Neeld, Graham Seward Neeld, Kayla Neeld Sirven (Jeremy), Chappell Sandra Neeld and Audrey Stacey Neeld, as well as a great-grandson, Jeremy Ryan Sirven.

Sandra graduated from Yazoo City High School, with Distinction, in 1954. She attended her freshman year of college at Stephens College, then transferred to the University of Mississippi where she graduated first in her class in 1958. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. While Jimmy attended law school Sandra served as assistant to Dean Frederick H. Kellogg at the University of Mississippi School of Engineering.

Sandra and Jimmy settled in Jackson, Mississippi, where they began their family. In Jackson she was an active supporter of the Children’s Theater of Jackson. Moving back to Yazoo City in 1966, Sandra was an active member of the Junior Auxiliary, at one point serving as President. She also served as Secretary of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries. Sandra was a communicant of Trinity Episcopal Church in Yazoo City where she served on the Altar Guild.

A true southern Delta lady with a quick wit and an elegant sense of style, some of Sandra’s fondest memories were of spending childhood summers in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, with her paternal grandparents, Dr. Doyle Seward and Jeannette “Other Mother” Seward, a tradition she and Jimmy continued for many years with their family and friends.

Her family would like to express their great thanks and appreciation to Mrs. Willie TiIlman, for her many years of caring service to Sandra. Memorials may be sent to Trinity Episcopal Church in Yazoo City.