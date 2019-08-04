Ruth Downs Talbert passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

She was born in Silver City on May 21, 1943 to Howard F. and Estelle Haskins Downs and grew up in Yazoo City. She graduated from Yazoo City High School in 1961 and attended First Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the high school chorus and choirs. She enjoyed gardening and painting.

Ruth married Jon Warren and worked in retail sales at Morgan's Drug Store, later working in Sales at Southern Bag Corporation in Yazoo City.

Following her move to Valdosta, Ga., she worked for the Drumheller family and later married Barry Talbert of Yazoo City. She and Barry later transferred with Drumheller Bag Company to Clarksdale in the Sales Department. Several years before her retirement, Ruth transferred to the Accounting Department and assumed oversight of the Clarksdale financial operations. Following her retirement from Drumheller several years ago, Ruth continued to live in Batesville.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Howard Francis Downs and Estelle Downs Moore, stepfather Frank Moore and husband Barry Talbert.

She is survived by her brother, Roger Downs and his wife Mona, along with their two daughters and son and their families from Chesapeake, Va., Cinde Downs, Kristie Dolman, and David F. Downs and their children Nicole Cochran, Kevin Cochran, Cameron Downs and Caleb Downs. Ruth is also survived by her stepson Jon Warren, Jr. and his three children from Lyles, TN as well as numerous cousins, including cousins who reside in Yazoo County.

Ruth will be interred at a later date in Glenwood Cemetery.