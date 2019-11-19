Ruth Ann Hilderbrand, 69, of the Phoenix community in Yazoo County passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at her home.

She was a member of Hebron Baptist Church and was a dedicated teacher who was loved by many.

Survivors include her husband, William H. Hilderbrand; a daughter, Jennifer Ann Ammons (John) of Phoenix; a son William H. “Hank” Hilderbrand II (Marcy) of Biloxi; granddaughters, Devin Taylor Ammons and Alexis Ruth Ammons; a grandson, Jaxon Galle Hilderbrand; brothers, Bill Majure of Madison and Charlie Majure of Florida; and sisters, Lynda Smith and Rose Ellen Majure, both of Meridian.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 21 from 5-7 p.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral and again Friday, November 22 at Hebron Baptist Church 9 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 10 a.m. Rev. Scott Sones will officiate.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Deacons of Hebron Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers.