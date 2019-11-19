Ruth Ann Hilderbrand

  • 468 reads
Tue, 11/19/2019 - 5:19pm

Ruth Ann Hilderbrand, 69, of the Phoenix community in Yazoo County passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at her home.

She was a member of Hebron Baptist Church and was a dedicated teacher who was loved by many.

Survivors include her husband, William H. Hilderbrand; a daughter, Jennifer Ann Ammons (John) of Phoenix; a son William H. “Hank” Hilderbrand II (Marcy) of Biloxi; granddaughters, Devin Taylor Ammons and Alexis Ruth Ammons; a grandson, Jaxon Galle Hilderbrand; brothers, Bill Majure of Madison and Charlie Majure of Florida; and sisters, Lynda Smith and Rose Ellen Majure, both of Meridian.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 21 from 5-7 p.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral and again Friday, November 22 at Hebron Baptist Church 9 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 10 a.m. Rev. Scott Sones will officiate.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Deacons of Hebron Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers.

Obituaries

Ruth Ann Hilderbrand
Ruth Ann Hilderbrand, 69, of the Phoenix community in Yazoo County passed away Monday, November 18... READ MORE
Regina Browne Burns
Rea Thomas Waters
Jenell Roberts Cooper
Roosevelt "Bo Sack" Stewart
Wilva Yvonne Beets Tucker