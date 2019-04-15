Roy Stricklin

Roy Jennings Stricklin passed away peacefully at the age of 81 on April 13, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was born in Yazoo City on January 28, 1938, to Avis Louise (Jennings) Stricklin and Herman Clifford Stricklin.

Mr. Stricklin was a life-long Yazooan, where he farmed and was an avid outdoorsman.

In 1959, he wed Josephine Anne (Luckett) Stricklin, with whom he had three children.

Fondly known as "Opsy" by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he was a devoted grandfather who never missed a ballgame or special milestone. When he wasn't on the farm or with family, he could often be found hunting various wildlife or casting a fishing line.

Mr. Stricklin is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Joanne; his two brothers, Thomas and Troy Stricklin; and his sister Louise Dixon; three children, Stephanie Goodman (Kenny), Joanna Swaim (Jason) and Jay Stricklin; grandchildren, Breanna Horton (Scott), Kenneth Goodman Jr. (Haley), Savannah Tirey (Stuart), Laura Catherine Phillips (Brad), Daniel Goodman, Olivia Stricklin, Jared Stricklin, John Ross Swaim and Caroline Swaim; great-grandchildren, Wells, Louise and Kate Horton, Anne Archer Goodman, Eleanor Jennings Tirey, and Dalton and Devin Pigg.

Services will be Tuesday, April 16 with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. followed by graveside services at 11 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery where his grandsons will serve as pallbearers.