Rosalie "Rozzie" Wardlaw

Rosalie “Rozzie” (Grey) Wardlaw, died at her Kansas family home December 24, 2019.

She was born March 27, 1927 in rural Satartia, Mississippi the daughter of Josh and Hattie Grey. In 1945 she married Joe Lowery in Holly Bluff, Mississippi. They were blessed with two boys Bert Lowery, Greensburg, Kansas and Herbert Lowery, Vicksburg, Mississippi.

As a mother, she took great pride in seeing her sons grow and eventually start their own families. In 1965 she married Robert Wardlaw in Vicksburg, where she made her home for over fifty years. She was well known for her beautiful yard, flowers and her love of gardening.

Following the death of her son Herbert, Rozzie moved to Kansas to be with son Bert and family, where she lived happily until her death.

She is survived by son Bert and wife Janie Lowery, Grandson Tony and wife Missy Lowery and Granddaughter Tauna and husband Jason Butler, all of Greensburg, Granddaughter Jennifer and husband John VanNorman and daughter-in-law Ellean Lowery, Vicksburg, a brother Huey and wife Ann Grey, Greensburg, two sisters Juliette Moore, Phoenix, Mississippi and Mary Alice Strickland, Yazoo City, Mississippi, seven beloved great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and her four legged companion Buddy. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert Wardlaw, son Herbert Lowery, two sisters Inez Davis and Betty Grey, five brothers F.O., Fesser, Glen, Ted and Eugene, Great-grandson Tanner Lowery, and Great-great granddaughter Adison Oberbeck.

Cremation has taken place. A family memorial and celebration of Rozzie’s life will be at a later date.

Her Grandkids and Great-grandkids remember her love of animals and how she would feed the wild raccoons, deer, squirrels, and stray animals on her land. Memorials are suggested to the Kansas Humane Society and the Kiowa County 4-H, both in care of Fleener Funeral Home, PO Box 41, Greensburg, KS 67054.