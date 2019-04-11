Roosevelt “Bo Sack” Stewart died October 20, 2019.

Funeral services were Oct. 27 at the L.T. Miller Community Center with Rev. M.C. Miller officiating. Burial followed at Cypress Garden Cemetery under the direction of Scott Memorial Funeral Home.

Mr. Stewart was born April 17, 1949 in Yazoo City to Grady Lee and Velma Bostic Stewart. Roosevelt was the sixth of eight children. Beginning in 1956 he attended the public schools in Yazoo City at what was then Yazoo City Training School.

He began his legendary basketball career at N.D. Taylor High School under the tutelage of Coach Andrew Gates. He set scoring records (over 25 points per game) and assist records (over 10 per game) and grew into a great high school basketball player during his four years at Taylor High School, leading his team to victories in the Big Eight Conference. Also during his high school playing career he picked up the nickname “Bo Sack,” which he continued to be called by friends and family in and around Yazoo City throughout his life.

After high school Stewart enrolled at Alcorn State University in Lorman, where the competition required Bo Sack to accelerate his level of play, and he did that for Coach Bob Hopkins. In 1969, Coach Hopkins departed Alcorn for an assistant coaching position with the NBA’s Seattle Supersonics, leaving the program to the legendary Coach David Whitney.

While Bo Sack was playing at Alcorn, there was a sign outside the stadium that said “Welcome to the Bo Show.” Bo Sack ended his career at Alcorn State University leading his team to a SWAC championship and victories in the NAIA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, J.D. Stewart.

Survivors include his sisters, Mary Genette (Allen), Leeana Hampton and Carsia Williams (Lee), all of Yazoo City, and Frances Moore (Hardy) and Frances McCalope, both of Freemont, Calif.; two brothers, Robert Stewart of Yazoo City and Grady Stewart Jr. of Jackson; and his children, Stanley, Stephanie, Monica and Brandon.

Serving as pallbearers were Vern Perkins, Willie White, Kenneth Hampton, Al Moorehead, Joe Lockhart and Roderick Hampton.