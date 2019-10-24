Roosevelt “Bo Sack” Stewart passed away Oct. 20, 2019.

Funeral services will be Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at the L.T. Miller Community Center in Yazoo City at 1 p.m.

Visitation will be Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at Scott Memorial Funeral Home and Sunday from noon until the service begins at the L.T. Miller Community Center.

Mr. Stewart was a legendary basketball player in Yazoo City who excelled at N.D. Taylor High School before playing for Alcorn University, where he was known throughout the SWAC as the “Bo Show” for his athletic abilities.