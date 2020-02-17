Roma Young Morrow, born in Putnam, Texas on November 30, 1916, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020 in Ridgeland.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Funeral Home Cemetery South, 2545 E Holmes Rd, Memphis TN 38118 on Thursday February 20, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Roma, “Mom” married Joe W. Morrow Jr. in 1938. They made their home in states throughout the southeast, including Yazoo City, where their three children completed high school. After leaving Yazoo City, they made their home in Whitehaven, Tenn., until Roma relocated to the Orchard Retirement Home in Ridgeland in 2004.

Wherever she lived, Roma made friends and kept in touch with them through the years. Her family remembers the gift she had of being able to relate to people of all ages. When living in Clarksville (AR), Roma began to develop an interest in flower arranging. She was a member and officer of the “Green Thumb Garden Club” in Yazoo City and the “White Oaks Garden Club” in Whitehaven. Mother “Mom” loved interior decorating and enjoyed cooking and entertaining her family and friends. She was always eager to try new recipes…for example, shrimp gumbo, Plaquemine (LA) and squirrel stew, Yazoo City. In her later years, she recalled many times how much she missed being able to be outdoors, caring for her flowers and yard and digging in the dirt. Roma and husband Joe both enjoyed traveling to football games, especially when one of their teams played in a bowl game. As a widow, she accompanied travel groups and toured several foreign countries. Before she lost her vision, a few of her favorite past-times were working crossword puzzles, reading, and watching basketball games on television.

Survivors include a son, Joseph William Morrow III (Glenda); daughter, Judith M. Walton; four grandchildren, Janis Morrow Jones (Tom), Cindy Morrow Kemrite (Tim), Tommy Walton (Julie) and Michael D. Morrow Jr; a niece, Elaine Hardin; and 3 nephews, Ken, Mike and Curt Marsh; 9 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Roma is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph William Morrow, Jr. and son Michael Dwayne Morrow, Sr.; parents, (Robert and Arlie Young) brother, (Rondal Young), and two sisters (Opal Kennon and Kathryn Marsh).

The family wishes to express our sincere appreciation to The Orchard staff, nurses and aides. We are so very grateful for the compassionate care from her devoted personal care assistants, Sharica Ross, Sierra Walker, and Frances Andrews, and Kindred Hospice these past few months.

Memorials may be made to your favorite charity.