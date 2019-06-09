Robert “Mike” Crout passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019 at the age of 59. Survivors include his mother, Glenda Spoon Nothnagle; stepmother, Bettye Crout; sister, Melanie Crout; nieces and nephew, Marisa Crout, Drew and Jodi Ferniz; aunts and uncles, Clayton Nagle, Clay Nagle, Amanda Nagle Chicoine, Julie Dickson, Mickey and Sandra Spoon; his love, Mimi Gehr and her children, Marina and Mallory Salcedo along with many other loving relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Milton Crout; stepfather, Raymond Nothnagle and brother, Paul Crout.

Mike attended Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, GA, graduated from O. Perry Walker High School, Class of 1978 and attended Nazareth College in Rochester, NY, majoring in Fine Arts. He was the Head Chef at Woodland Plantation, reputed to be the “Best chef on ‘da Westbank”. He followed many passions in his life in addition to cooking. He was a talented artist and enjoyed drawing and painting. His love of the beach and the Gulf of Mexico inspired him to live in Destin, FL for a short time. He had an extensive vinyl record collection that brought old school flavor into his love for music, especially Bob Dylan. He was an avid Saints fan and never missed a chance to scream “Who Dat”!

For those who knew and loved Mike, there will be a Celebration of Life at Woodland Plantation, 21997 Highway 23, West Pointe a la Hache, LA 70083 on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm.

He will be laid to rest with his family at Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City, MS on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

To keep Mike’s dreams and passions alive, please consider donations in his memory to the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (N.O.C.C.A.), 2800 Chartres Street, New Orleans, LA 70117 or visit: nocca.com.

Mothe Funeral Home is assisting the family during this time. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com.