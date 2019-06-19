Robert Leo Vinson, 75, of Yazoo City passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Services will be Saturday, June 22 at St. John's United Methodist Church with visitation starting at 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service with Rev. Wayne Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Gooden Lake Cemetery in Humphreys County with Masonic and military rites.

Mr. Vinson was born Aug. 22, 1943 to John Leo Vinson and Hazel C. Fuller Vinson. He was a retired fish farm manager, a United States Marines veteran of the Vietnam War and of the Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Vinson; daughter, Stephanie Willingham; son, Robert Lee Vinson; grandson, Jay Willingham; granddaughter, Anna Rose Willingham, all of Yazoo City; and sisters, Ada Redding of Lucedale and Nellie Johnson (Gerald) of Belzoni.

Stricklin-King Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Serving as pallbearers are Gary Davis, David McCullough, Jay Willingham, Michael Lang, Charlie McCullough and Kenny Eubanks.