Robert James "Rob" Edwards

Rob Edwards, 59, passed away at his home in Yazoo City on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

He was born to Freda James Edwards and the late Robert “Bob” Wilson Edwards on September 7, 1959 in Yazoo City. Rob was a graduate of Manchester Academy, attended Holmes Community College and was a member of First United Methodist Church. He was a longtime employee of International Paper Company in Vicksburg.

Rob had a love of fishing, hunting, hanging out with friends and family, and cheering on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Rob is survived by his mother, Freda Edwards of Yazoo City; sisters, Debbie Edwards of Memphis, Tenn., and Cindy Keller (Steve) of Madison; nieces, Allison Massingill (Matt) of Brandon, and Bethany Leininger (Stephen) of Jonesboro, Ark.; a great-nephew, Nolan Daniel Leininger and a great-niece, Emerson Mills Massingill.

Graveside service was held Monday, December 17 at Glenwood Cemetery. Brother Lauren Porter officiated the service reminding all that Rob will be missed but is with our God who loved him the most. Honorary pallbearers were Jamie Saxton, Michael Russell, Jay Stricklin, Chuck McGraw, and Richard McGraw.

Robert James, Rob, Robin, Little Robbie and “The Marlboro Man” will be missed as a son, a brother, an uncle, a great-uncle and a best friend to many.

Memorials may be sent to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital, Office of Development, 2500 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39216.