Robert Fulton

Robert Garland Fulton, 75, of Yazoo City, Mississippi passed away March 14, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family.

Robert was born on Jan. 22, 1945 in Louise, Mississippi to Willie Maude and Harrison Silas “Sack” Fulton. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters Dwight Blakely, Peggy Jo Green and Mary Ann Fulton, four brothers Sonny Fulton, Rudolph Fulton, Dan Fulton, and Bill Fulton.

He is survived by his children Leigh Ann Brown (Mike) of Brandon, Mississippi, Michael Fulton (Cindy) of Yazoo City, and William Todd Fulton (LeAnne) of The Woodlands, Texas, and his beloved grandchildren, Ryan Brown (Ashleigh), Hunter Brown (Abby), Tiffany Fulton, William Fulton, Emma Fulton and Matthew Fulton, and numerous nieces and nephews, and an immeasurable number of devoted friends.

Visitation Services will be held on Monday, March 16 from 5-7pm at Stricklin King Funeral Home, Yazoo City and from 1-2pm at Parkview Church of God prior to the funeral. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, March 17 at Parkview Church of God at 2pm. Burial will be in the Straight Bayou Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John Fulton, Steven Keith, Glen Daniels, Stan Hughes, Allen Owens and Bubba Porter.

Robert was an expert carpenter and talented craftsman. There was not much he could not master when he set his mind to it. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to many endeavors including owning R&R Lumber Yard and Construction Company.

Robert enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a storyteller and entertained all those who knew and loved him. He loved to tease and often said he graduated from Louise Tech University. Robert never met a stranger and his laughter was infectious.

Robert was always willing to take on a challenge showcasing his strength and character and you could always count on a bet to seal the deal. His strength was demonstrated by his stocky physique and hands showed his physical labors of love. His genuine smile welcomed all those who knew him. He was reared to love the Lord and it was a foundation for his faith. His greatest joy was helping those in need. He spent many years forging friendships and folks loved to stop for a visit filled with laughter and a bit of ruckus.

Some of his favorite pastimes were enjoying fellowship at Fulton landing, planting tomatoes and collecting Cypress trees. He loved playing cards, shooting pool, boxing, football, and skiing on Wolf Lake. There wasn’t a sport, activity, or hunting venture where he wasn’t determined to win.