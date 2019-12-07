Robert "Dano" Harrison

Robert Daniel "Dano" Harrison, 57, of Yazoo City went to be with the Lord on June 30, 2019 after having a hemorrhagic stroke.

Dano is predeceeased by his father Dr. Thomas Harrison and his oldest brother Tom Harrison both of Yazoo City.

He is survived by his mother, Frances Harrison of Yazoo City; his brother, Dr. Micheal and Trish Harrison of Greenville, South Carolina, and fiance' and life partner of 15 years, Julie King Johnston and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was born in Yazoo City on July 15, 1961. He was a graduate of Manchester Academy in 1979. He then attended Berkeley Music School in California where he worked a short time for Bill Graham Productions as a Roadie. He returned home in the early 80's where he continued his musical career spanning over 30 years playing Bass Guitar as a member of multiple bands:

*The Johnny Crocker Band

* The Tangents

* The Bluz Boys

* Eden Brent

* Chris Gill and The Soul Shakers

*Debbie Buie and The Yes Men

* The Numbers

*Chemistry

* The Intangibles

* Duff Dorrough and The Moon Beams

* Chuck Lawson

* Jamie Isonhood

* Dreamer

He also toured in Japan with Dorothy Moore and toured in Germany with George Sandifer. He played one show with an original Blues Brothers, Dan Aykroyd and The Bluz Boys Band.

There will be no official Funeral Service. There will, however be a Celebration of Life on Sunday July 14. 2019 at 3 p.m. until in Yazoo City, Mississippi at The No Smoking Smoke House.

The family would like to thank The Doctors, Nurses, and The Flight Crew ay Baptist Medical Center - Yazoo. We would also like to thank The Doctors, Nurses, and Supporting staff at St Dominic Jackson Memorial Hospital in Jackson.

Dan wanted donations made to Duff Dorrough Scholarship at Delta State University and other music programs that further music education in the lives of children.