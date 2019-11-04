Robert Berkley Simmons III

Robert Berkley Simmons III, 66, of Bentonia died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Canton.

A mail carrier with the U. S. Postal Service, he was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife, Karen W. Simmons; son, Jeremy Simmons (Calleigh) of Bentonia; daughter Bianca Sullivan (Stan) of Flora, three grandchildren, Tyler Sullivan, Anne Marie Sullivan and Wilton Wyatt Simmons; a sister, Renee Beaumont (Chet) of Texas and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, April 12 at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City from 5-7 p.m. with services Saturday, April 13 at 11 a.m. at Midway United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Rev. Kerry Burrough will officiate.

Serving as pallbearers are Jeremy Simmons, Stan Sullivan, Tyler Sullivan, James Edwards, Les Waters, Glen Waters Jr, Troy Parks and John Edward Book III.

