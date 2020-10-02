Rev. Carl S. Cascio

Funeral services for Pastor Carl S. “CS” Cascio are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Monday, February 10, 2020, in the chapel of Golden Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Post officiating. Private interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the services beginning at 12:00 P.M.

Bro. Cascio was a resident of Bastrop, LA, where he pastored at Praiseland Worship Center for twelve years. He went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, February 7, 2020, at the age of eighty-four. Bro. Cascio gave his heart to Jesus as Savior in 1978, and surrendered to the Gospel Ministry in 1986. He served the Lord faithfully preaching and pastoring in several different churches. Bro. Cascio loved his family dearly. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish.

Bro. Cascio is survived by his children, Bernadette Pickering, Owana Smith, Mike Cascio and wife Donna, Paula Cascio, Carl Cascio, Johnny Cascio, Bart Cascio and wife Rhonda; sisters, Linda Cascio, Joanne Strickland; brothers, James Cascio, Ronnie Cascio, Tony Cascio; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Susie Cascio; daughter, Connie Cascio Thompson; parents, Tony and Mary Cascio; and numerous brothers and sisters.

Serving as pallbearers will be Bro. Cascio’s grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Bird and Jessie Watts.