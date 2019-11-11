Regina Browne Burns, 86, of Yazoo City passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Martha Coker Green House Homes.

Mrs. Burns was born June 22, 1933 in Yazoo County to Albert F. Burns and Regina Ellis Browne Burns. She was a homemaker and a member of St. John's United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her sister, Lorraine Hinton of Yazoo City; and a brother; Kenneth Burns of Las Vegas.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert E. Burns.

Graveside services will be held in Glenwood Cemetery Thursday November 14 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Lewis Kalil officiating.

There is no visitation scheduled.