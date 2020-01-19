Rebecca Bufkin Henry Phillips, 94, of Yazoo City, died on January 19, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland, MS with funeral services following at 11:00 am. Rev. George Conner will officiate. A private graveside burial will follow at Lakewood Cemetery in Jackson.

A native of Jackson, she was born on November 22, 1925 to the late Daniel Webster Bufkin and Nellie Dodds Bufkin. She graduated from Central High School in Jackson and Millsaps College. While in college, she was a member of Phi Mu sorority. In Yazoo City, she had been a past President of the Ladies’ Golf Association. She was also a member of First Presbyterian Church in Yazoo City. Previously she had been a member of Galloway Methodist Church in Jackson. Throughout her life she actively participated in many different events honoring the members of Millsaps Navy V-12 program and their service.

She was a gracious hostess who loved cooking and hosting small dinner parties in her home. She also loved traveling and reading. She raised Italian Greyhound dogs and was a long time member in the National Italian Greyhound Dog Association.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Charles Henry, her second husband, John R. (Jack) Phillips, and her son Robert D. Henry.

Survivors include her daughter, Jonelle Husain of Vilas, North Carolina, and grandchildren Banu Slark and her husband Kevin Slark of New Orleans, Chas Husain and his wife Bryte of Charlotte, North Carolina, Matthew Henry of Jackson, and Hope Henry of Madison. Great grandchildren include Nellie Cate Slark and Maddox Husain.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Yazoo City at 231 N. Washington Street, Yazoo City, MS 39194.