R.C. King
Fri, 02/28/2020 - 9:11am
Mr. R.C. King, 91, died February 18, 2020.
Funeral services were February 22 at Mt. Nebo Church with Rev. Curtis Strong officiating.
Burial followed at Glenwood Cemetery under the direction of Knight & Strong Funeral Home.
Mr. King was born February 19, 1928 in Yazoo County to Miller and Alice Wedlaw King. He was a retired entrepeneur and a lifelong resident of Benton.
Survivors include his wife, Evelena Moore King; daughter, Gloria King Ford (Byron); granddaughter, Tiffany Jackson Holsey (Billy); grandson, Nicholas Jackson (Skyler); great-grandson, Titan King Lewis Jackson; three brothers, Johnnie King, Arthur King (Mary) and O.D. King (Dorothy); and sisters-in-law, Cassandra Stiff, Betty Jackson and Viola Washington (Earl).