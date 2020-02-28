Mr. R.C. King, 91, died February 18, 2020.

Funeral services were February 22 at Mt. Nebo Church with Rev. Curtis Strong officiating.

Burial followed at Glenwood Cemetery under the direction of Knight & Strong Funeral Home.

Mr. King was born February 19, 1928 in Yazoo County to Miller and Alice Wedlaw King. He was a retired entrepeneur and a lifelong resident of Benton.

Survivors include his wife, Evelena Moore King; daughter, Gloria King Ford (Byron); granddaughter, Tiffany Jackson Holsey (Billy); grandson, Nicholas Jackson (Skyler); great-grandson, Titan King Lewis Jackson; three brothers, Johnnie King, Arthur King (Mary) and O.D. King (Dorothy); and sisters-in-law, Cassandra Stiff, Betty Jackson and Viola Washington (Earl).