Raymond Long

Mon, 12/23/2019 - 7:59am

Raymond Ladale Long, 78, died Dec. 20, 2019 at St. Dominic Medical Center in Jackson.

Funeral services are Monday at 2 p.m. at the Stricklin-King Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lewis Kalil officiating. Burial folllowed at Glenwood Cemetery.

Mr. Long was born Jan. 1, 1941 in Carroll County to Jessie D. and Edwinta Long. He was a barber and a member of First Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Long of Yazoo CIty; son, Scott Long (Jena) of Yazoo City, daughter, Diane Gordan (Thomas) of Yazoo City; two brothers, Hugh Long and Charles Long of Yazoo City.; and a grandchild, Colbi Long.

Serving as pallbearers are Brad Moss, Dennis Moulder, Jay Nesbit, Dean Cooper, Wil Finley, Cliff Long and Aubrey Walker.

