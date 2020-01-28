Baby Ray' Ah Charlise Young was lifted up to heaven on January 24, 2020, at Baptist Hospital.

Graveside Service will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Garden Memorial, 850 Old Highway 3, Yazoo City, MS.

She was born on May 1, 2018, to the proud parents, Charlie Ray and Marlana Young. Ray' Ah brought joy and smiles to everyone who came into her presence or gazed at her adoring photographs. Though her journey was brief, she had a lasting effect on the lives she touched. God gave her an assignment and she fulfilled it in 20 precious months.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her parents Charlie Ray and Marlana Young, four siblings, Jaila, Cameron, Leah Kohn, and Aharon Smith, one God-Sister, LaPasha Brookins-Gooch; grandparents, Jessie Jones, Ossie Dell Young, the Late Clifton Jones, and Sylvester Young.

While the family appreciates floral expressions of sympathy, they are asking in lieu of flowers, that well-wishers would donate items to the family to help them prepare care packages to donate to the LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN and Batson Children's Hospital in Jackson, MS.

For more information, you may contact Marlana Young at 662-571-4598.