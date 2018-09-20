Randall Edward “Randy” Roe, 60, of Yazoo City passed away Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at The Baptist Memorial Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

Services will be Friday, September 21 at First Baptist Church with visitation starting at 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. memorial service with Rev. Clint Ritchie officiating.

Randy was the owner of R & R Trucking in Yazoo City.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Cynthia Nichols; brother, David Roe and nephews, Shawn Roe and David Roe Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia Roe; daughter, Courtney Roberts of Little Rock, Ark.; son Kent Roe of Little Rock, Ark.; father, Harold Roe of Yazoo City; stepdaughter, Dianna Keenum of Yazoo City; grandchildren, Timothy Roberts, Katelyn Roberts, Britney Roberts, David Roe, Kendall Roe and Atticus Roe; and his stepsisters, Jamie House of Jonesboro, Ark. and Tracy Boyd of Colorado.