Penny Cook Trammell Grant, 67, of Jackson past away Tuesday February 12, 2019 at her residence.

Services will be Friday, February 15 at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. until the Chapel Service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City. Rev. Mark Strum will officiate.

Mrs. Grant was born March 9, 1931 in Zebulon, Ga. To William A. and Maxine Stokes Cook. She was a medical transcriptionist and a member of First Baptist Church in Raymond.

Penny was preceded in death by a husband, Kenny Trammell; and her parents.

Survivors include her husband, John “Jody” Grant; daughters, Laura Kelly of Madison, Jennifer Hinton of Harrisville and Jill May of Metairie, La.; nine grandchildren; sister, Polly Ann Kirkland of Michigan; and a brother, Davis Cook of Morgan City, La.

Serving as pallbearers are Taylor Hinton, Parker Hinton, Bobby Kelly, Cole Kelly, Hayes Kelly and Paul Grant.