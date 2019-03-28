Patricia Margaret Miller was born in Yazoo City on January 24, 1930 and went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2019, at the age of 89.

She was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church. Although she had no biological children, she was a devoted aunt to her nieces and nephews: Gus Miller, Ed Miller, Rachel Miller Hey, Earnest “Buddy” Lowery, Pattie Lowery Little, April Lowery Ward, Mary Lowery Brooks and William Lowery. She was loved by all those who knew her.

Patricia is survived by her sister, Sidney Rose Lowery Douglas. She was preceded in death by her father, William “Bill/Cowboy” Miller, mother, Sidney Montgomery Miller, and brother, William “Bill” Miller, Jr. Her funny quips and pleasant humor were always there to brighten the days of those around her.

She enjoyed reading and solving puzzles, talking on the telephone and visiting with friends. She loved animals, especially her dog, “Lady.” Patricia retired from a job she loved at BellSouth/AT&T after 39 years.

She loved the Lord and was a wonderful example of kindness and Christianity. She will be deeply missed by all.

Visitation will be Friday, March 29 at Stricklin-King Funeral Home from at 9:30 a.m. until the services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Dover Cemetery in Yazoo County.

Serving as pallbearers are David Little, Timmy Ward, Bart Brooks, Ernest Lowery, Layton Little and Patton Little.