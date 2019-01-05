Mrs. Patricia Ellis (Fanning) Bell, Age 79 of Ellijay passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at her residence.

Patty was born on October 16, 1939 to her late parents Ellis Austin and Mildred Ellen (Shive) Fanning in Memphis, TN. She was a graduate of Yazoo City High School Class of 1957 and retired as a Social Activities Director at a nursing facility. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Ellijay. Her brother, Gary Stewart Fanning, preceded her in death.

Memorial Services were Wednesday, May 1 at First United Methodist Church in Ellijay with Rev. Allen Tarr officiating. Music and Vocals were performed by Mrs. Gwen Scarth and Mrs. Gabrielle Cornett. In lieu of Flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund at 75 McCutchen Street Ellijay, GA 30540 in memory of Mrs. Bell.

Mrs. Bell is survived by her husband of 60 years, James Edward Bell of Ellijay; daughters and sons-in-law, Darla and Michael Harlow of Cleveland, MS, Debra Leigh Bell of Kansas City, MO, son and daughter-in-law, James “Jimmy” and Angie Bell of Ellijay, GA; grandchildren Casey Andrews (Blake), Lindsay Runnels (Nicholas), James Edward “Beau” Bell, III (Amanda Biancardi), Molly Carol Johnston (Christian), and Bradley Bell; great-grandchildren Caden Runnels, Rafe Andrews, Mary Austin Andrews, and Nora Johnston; and her sister, Lillian L.F. Blocker of Amarillo, TX.

The family is receiving friends from 12 noon until the service at 2 at the First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.loganfuneralhome.com. Logan Funeral Home & Chapel in charge of the arrangements.