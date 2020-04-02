Patricia B. Williams entered her heavenly resting place Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8 at Stricklin-King Funeral Home with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. until the 11a.m. service. Burial will follow in the Coxburg Cemetery in Holmes County.

She was born February 25, 1937 in Daigle, Maine to Yvette Bouchard, who preceded her into heaven. The eldest surviving member of the Bouchard family is Reverend Marie Stevens, Patricia’s aunt. Patricia met MSgt. Jim C. Williams Sr., Retired, when he was in the navy visiting a restaurant where she worked in Lewiston, ME.

After marrying, Jim resigned from the U.S. Navy and came back to Mississippi to find work. After living for months with his Mom, Nettie Watson Williams, in a very small home with lots of family members in Yazoo City, Patricia told him to find work or she would go back home to her Mom. Jim joined the U.S. Air Force and retired with 20 years of service with four years in the Navy and sixteen in the U.S. Air Force. Patricia and Jim had three children, Chaplain Mona Williams Mazeres, Jim (Clint) C. Williams Jr., and Yvette Williams McCoy (deceased). The Bouchard and the Williams family mourn the loss of Patricia.

As Mom’s oldest daughter, I learned so much from her. We moved constantly while Dad was in the service, and Mom made friends on base easily. Her giving and servant heart is a model that stands as a standard especially in today’s impersonal society. Her strength during tragedy and her peaceful spirit during the chaos of this fallen world will be missed.

My brother Clint and I will miss you Mom. We will see you again on the other side in the new heaven and new earth. Until then, we know you will be waiting for us and we will serve Jesus here to make you proud when we meet again.