Pamela Roope Street, 60, died Dec. 1, 2018 at her home in Yazoo City.

Funeral services were at Parkview Church of God with Rev. Ken Lynch officiating.

Mrs. Street was born June 14, 1958 to Don and Lily Branning Roope. She was a bank teller and a member of Parkview Church of God.

Survivors include her husband, Steve Street of Yazoo City; daughter, Stephenie Street of Benton; son, Hunter Street of Benton; father, Don Roope of Bentonia; sister, Angie King of Benton; and three grandchildren.