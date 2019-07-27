Otis “Chris” Addison

Otis Christopher “Chris” Addison, Jr., 70, of Satartia passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home. Addison grew up in Benton and was a long-time employee of Mississippi Chemical Corp.

In recent years, he enjoyed carpentry. He was also a member of the Army National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Otis Addison, and his sister, Betty Claire Sibley.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Jon Addison, Wendy Thrash; and brother, Danny Addison, as well as five grandchildren, Alyssa Addison, Lane Addison, Casey Addison, Layton Thrash, and Brendle Thrash.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 29, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Bentonia Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 30, at his home for family and close friends.