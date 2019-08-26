Norwood B. King, 94, died on August 25, 2019, in Meridian. He will be remembered as a kind, Christian man and a great daddy.

Mr. King was born on June 19, 1925 in Midway to L.G. and Bell King. He grew up in the Midway and Benton communities, graduating from Benton High School. He was a World War II army veteran, serving in Italy.

In 1951, Mr. King married Anne Bowie King, and they enjoyed 49 years as a devoted couple until her death. They had one daughter, Diane. Following a 45-year career as a lab technician with the Mississippi Highway Department until his retirement, he was employed by Williams, Clark and Morrison.

Mr. King was an active member of Benton United Methodist Church, serving in several leadership positions. He lived in Benton until 2004, when he moved to Meridian to be near his daughter. In Meridian, he was a member of Druid Hills United Methodist Church.

Mr. King loved gardening and playing bridge and dominoes. His friends can attest to the fact that he especially enjoyed winning.

Mr. King was preceded in death by his wife and survived by his daughter, Diane King of Meridian, MS, his sister, Ida Louise Kent (Wes) of Brookhaven, MS, several nieces and nephews, many friends, and his very special pet, Polly. His family wishes to express their appreciation to his long-time caregivers Darron, Cedric, Lawrence, and George.

Arrangements are with Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Midway United Methodist Church in Midway (6325 Hwy.433 N., Benton, MS). Burial will follow in the church cemetery beside his beloved wife, Anne.