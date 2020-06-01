Nancy Hollingsworth Byrd, a hardworking and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother departed this life on January 3, 2020, surrounded by her beloved children, grandchildren, and caretakers. She was a woman of ardent faith, humor, and resolve.

Nancy was born in Hollandale, MS, on St. Patrick’s Day, 1926 to Clara and Farrar Hollingsworth, one of eight children. She graduated from Hollandale High School, where she enjoyed running track and playing basketball and was often chastised by her teachers for being a chatterbox.

On January 4, 1949, Nancy married Tony Byrd of Lexington. The young couple settled in Hollandale where they welcomed their first child.

Nancy and her young family moved to Greenwood in 1954, and since that time she has been a known and loved member of the community. In Greenwood, Nancy and Tony established three restaurants—The Byrd House, The Post Office Restaurant, and Carnaggio’s as well as adding three children to their family.

Shortly after her husband’s passing, Nancy bought Webster’s restaurant. She owned and operated Webster’s until her retirement. Nancy was dedicated to her young wait staff and encouraged them along their journey to adulthood.

In retirement, Nancy enjoyed many years as a receptionist at Legends Salon, cherishing her friendship with the wonderful women there. She was an avid reader with a keen interest in people, their stories, and their history. Attuned to the eccentricities of small-town southern life, she loved a human story and often said, “People are crazy. You can’t make this stuff up!”

Nancy loved nature and being outdoors. When she could no longer walk, she spent many hours simply sitting outside enjoying God’s creation. She cherished the simple pleasures of watching birds and feeling the sun’s warmth on her face.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband and her siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Toni Byrd Powers (John Heston) and Tracy Byrd; sons, John (Nettie) Byrd and Richard Byrd; grandsons, Heston Powers (Lizzie) and Andrew Byrd; granddaughters, Annie Haymans (George), Nancy Johnson (Ben), Camille Byrd, and Livie Byrd; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her dear nieces, Linda Wise and Nan Fountain, and a nephew, Jimmy Hollingsworth.

The family would like to thank Ms. Mary Bedell for her unwavering love and dedication. Special thanks are also extended to Dr. Henry Flautt, Ms. Sandra Fiffer, the staff of Advanced Rehabilitation, Indywood Glen, and Halcyon Hospice.

Visitation will be at the First Presbyterian Church in Greenwood, where she was a faithful member, on Tuesday, January 7, at 1:00 PM until time of service at 2:00 PM with Dr. Rusty Douglas officiating. A family graveside service will be held Tuesday morning in Hollandale. Pallbearers will be her sons, John and Richard Byrd; grandsons, Heston Powers and Andrew Byrd; great-grandson, John Heston Powers, III; and grandsons-in-law, George Haymans and Ben Johnson.

Memorials may be made to Palmer Home for Children in Columbus, MS, First Presbyterian Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Wilson and Knight Funeral Home is in charge. Online guest book may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com