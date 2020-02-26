Mike Knott

Charles Michael Knott, age 73, passed away Saturday February 22, 2020 at Yazoo City Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Yazoo City, Mississippi.

Born July 20, 1946 to Charlie Knott and Mildred Hudson Knott at King’s Daughters Hospital and lived his entire life in Yazoo City.

Mike enjoyed many hobbies during his lifetime including racing cars, hunting, fishing, building and flying model airplanes, arranging his model train landscapes, and especially riding motorcycles with his buddies. One of his favorite memories was of being the official starter for the Yazoo Mud Derby. On weekends he could often be found working in his shop on a variety of projects. He enjoyed reading, particularly books about the history of Yazoo City, Western novels, and the Civil War.

In his early adult life, Mike turned his hobbies and interests in to a career as a mechanic for several local businesses. He considered himself fortunate to have so many friends in the community for which he was able to work alongside and hone his skills and talent. He also served in the Mississippi Air National Guard.

Mike was proud to have served his community during his work with the Yazoo City Fire Department, where he retired after 20 years of service as a lieutenant.

He is preceded in death by Father Charlie Knott; maternal Grandparents, TV and Irene Hudson; paternal grandparents, John and Maude Knott; and his brother-in-law, Ken Waller.

He is survived by his mother, Mildred Knott; life partner, Helen Presley; sister, Gail K Waller; niece, Enid Flynn (KC, Kellen and Elizabeth); nephew, Chase Waller (Jessica), as well as several loving and supportive cousins.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Stricklin-King Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.