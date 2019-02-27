Mary A. Schlette, 68, died February 26, 2019.

Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. Thursday at Hillcrest Baptist Church.

Funeral services are Thursday at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Dixon officiating. Burial will follow at the Carpenter Family Cemetery under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Mrs. Schlette was born July 14, 1950 in Yazoo County to Samuel Wesley Carpenter Jr. and Katherine Martin Carpenter. She was a homemaker and a Baptist.

Survivors include her son, Charlie Schlette of Yazoo City; sister, Anita McBride (Don) of Lexington; two brothers, Sammy Carpenter and Jeff Carpenter (Rhonda), both of Yazoo City; and several nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers are Jeffrey Carpenter, Jason Melton, Bob Richards, Michael Love, Josh Carpenter, Jamie Thrasher and Dale Thrasher.

Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Hollis and Dennis Carpenter.