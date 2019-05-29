Mary Frances King, 83, of Benton died at her residence Sunday May 26, 2019.

Mrs. King was born March 10, 1936 in Yazoo City to Adin Victor and Molly Elizabeth Jones Pharr. She was a homemaker and a member of the First United Pentecostal Church in Yazoo City.

Survivors include her daughters; Elizabeth Saxton of Yazoo City, Dianne Miller of Benton, Kathy Arender of Yazoo City, Sandra Carter of Pride, La., and Brenda Packard of Benton, along with 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will start at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City, Friday, May 31 at 9:30 a.m. With services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Pharr Family Cemetery on Stubblefield Road in Yazoo County. Rev. Carl Lewis will officiate.

Serving as pallbearers are Thomas Saxton, Tristan Patterson, Travis Hasty, Michael Cortney Jr., Phillip Arender, Mark House and Steven Medici.