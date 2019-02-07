Mary Elizabeth "Dibbus" McGowan

Mary Elizabeth "Dibbus" Luckett McGowan, age 95, of Yazoo City, passed away Saturday evening June 29, 2019.

She was born September 3, 1923, in Yazoo City. A graduate of Canton High School, Dibbus served as the editor of the school’s newspaper. She exercised her love of and talent for writing throughout her life by composing gracious letters and notes, displaying her beautiful penmanship.

Dibbus was married for 67 years to Daniel Patrick “Pat” McGowan Jr., who preceded her in death in 2013. Together, they had five children, 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Dibbus enjoyed holidays with her family, traveling including many international adventures, and sweets—anything sweet. She was a devoted member of St. Mary’s Parish in Yazoo City.

She was preceded in death by her parents Erasmus Oliver and Catherine Cecelia (Sulm) Luckett; husband Daniel Patrick “Pat” McGowan, Jr.; daughter, Dr. Elizabeth Luckett McGowan Montgomery; brother William Oliver Luckett; and sisters, Jean Marie Luckett, Katherine Cobb Luckett Switzer, and Dorothy Luckett Dowdle.

She is survived by four of her children: Daniel Patrick McGowan, III of Clinton; Marilyn McGowan Meigs (Frank) of Tallahassee, Fla.; Michael Oliver McGowan (Katherine) of Madison; Catherine McGowan Stumpff of Greensboro, N.C.; and her son-in-law Dr. Charles Montgomery of Tupelo. Other survivors include sisters, Ann Margaret Ray of Crystal Springs, Marian Louise Lion of Long Beach, and Mildred Josephine Carns of Champaign, Ill.; sister-in-law, Bobbie Nell Herrington McGowan of Columbia; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church from 9-10 a.m. on Friday, July 5th. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with interment in the Glenwood Cemetery to follow. Stricklin-King Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorials are to be sent to St. Mary's Church (P. O. Box 27, Yazoo City, MS 39194-0027) or your charity of choice.