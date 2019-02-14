Mary Catherine Eldridge, 88, died February 11, 2019 at her home in Yazoo City.

Visitation is Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Funeral services are Saturday, Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. at Midway Baptist Church with Rev. Jessie Bird officiating.

Mrs. Eldridge was born April 10, 1930 in Yazoo County to Grover C. and Sadie Belle Saxton. She was a retired seamstress for E&W Corporation and a member of Midway Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Wilson Eldridge.

Survivors include a son, Floyd A. Eldridge (Christie) of Beach Mount, N.C.; grandson, Patrick D. Eldridge of Benton; three brothers, Wiley Saxton and Grover Saxton of Yazoo City and Tim Saxton of Benton; and two sisters, Margie Hasty and Vysa Cummings of Yazoo City.