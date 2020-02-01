Martha Lynn "Marcie" Brigham, 99, of Pensacola, Fla. and formerly of Yazoo City, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Pensacola.

Mrs. Brigham was retired as supervisor of elementary education for the Yazoo City Schools and was a member of First Baptist Church, Yazoo City where her father served as pastor for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Webb Brame and Grace Shroud Brame; husband, William Lois Brigham Jr.; son, William Louis Brigham III; and three sisters.

Survivors include her daughter, Susan Lynn Brigham Emert (Donald) of Pensacola, Fla.; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Grandson Jeremy and his wife Courtney are missionaries with Poetice International in Zambia with their children Olivia, Jude, and Lincoln. Grandson Johnathan lives in Cheyenne, WY and is a driver with Walmart. He has one child Sawyer. Grandson Paul Bingham lives in Boston, MA and has one daughter Sierra. Granddaughter Ann Martha Brigham lives in San Francisco, CA and is a professional actress.

After her husband's death, Marcie moved back to Yazoo City from Galveston. She lived with her parents along with her two children. She taught school and became supervisor of elementary education in Yazoo City. She retired from that position. She later moved to Pensacola, Fla. and lived with her daughter Susan and Susan's husband Don. In her latter years Martha resided at Covenant Residence Memory Care Facility in Pensacola. Her daughter Susan has Alzheimer's Disease and resides in a nursing home in Pensacola.

Graveside services will be held in Glenwood Cemetery, Yazoo City, Thursday, January 9 at 11 a.m. under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

No visitation is scheduled.