Martha Faye Ertle, 68, passed away peacefully in her home on September 26, 2019 surrounded by her beloved family.

Funeral services will be Sunday, September 29 at Stricklin-King Funeral Home with visitation starting at 1:30 p.m. until the 3 p.m. service.

Burial will follow in The Ertle Cemetery in Yazoo County. Rev. Ed McDaniel will officiate.

Mrs. Ertle was an amazing artist with unlimited talents. She was also an avid hunter and fisherman. Mrs. Ertle cared for her family and friends deeply. She was an unselfish and giving person who will be missed by those who loved her.

Mrs. Ertle was preceded in death by her father, Herman Hamilton Hilderbrand; and a sister, Kathy Guyton.

Mrs. Ertle is survived by her loving husband, Charles William Ertle; her two children, Angelia Rozier (Mike) and Chuck Ertle; her four grandchildren, Brittany Poole (Tyler), Braeden Eldridge (Whitney), Joseph Ertle and Laura Beth Ertle; her great-grandson, Paxton Poole; her mother, Martha Hilderbrand; sister, Gale Hilderbrand; and a brother, Buddy Hilderbrand